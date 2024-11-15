Canopy Trees: A vital resource in combating smog, air pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In an ongoing battle against air pollution, especially smog, the preservation and plantation of canopy trees in big cities were stressed by environmentalists and forestry experts to win the fight against these environmental challenges.

Declaring PM 2.5 pollution is dangerous for human and living creatures, the experts urged the KP Govt, city planners and local authorities to focus on these trees to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution, which has been on the rise in many urban centers, particularly in Peshawar.

Gulzar Rehman, former Conservator of Forests KP told APP that the cutting of conopy trees for housing societies, expansion of roads and monetary benefits have contributed to air pollution in Peshawar.

He said that Pakistan was a home to more than 200 native tree species and nine distinct forest ecological systems, many of which are found nowhere else in the world.

Among these, canopy trees like Siris, Pipal, Bakin, and Shisham are particularly vital for improving air quality in cities. He emphasized that these trees are not only an aesthetic asset to urban landscapes but also play a significant role in air purification and environmental balance.

"A single healthy canopy tree can provide oxygen for up to four people," Gulzar stated. "Furthermore, 1,075 trees planted on just one hectare of land can absorb six to eight tons of carbon dioxide every day."

However, he lamented that the unchecked cutting of these trees in urban areas, especially in Peshawar in the past, has exacerbated the city’s growing pollution problems, contributing directly to the smog and air pollution that could be seen even with a naked eye while standing on Surey bridge.

Peshawar, once known for its lush green landscapes and rich biodiversity, has seen a dramatic decline in its tree cover over the past few decades.

Historically, the Peshawar Valley was home to a dense forest ecosystem, which not only helped purify the air but also acted as a natural water source and a habitat for wildlife. This biodiversity was instrumental in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

A historical account from the Tuzk-e-Babari, the memoir of the first Mughal emperor Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, described the presence of thick forests surrounding Peshawar, which were so dense that they supported a wide range of wildlife, including lions.

Babar’s hunting expeditions in the region strongly reflected the once-rich forests that contributed to the area's environmental health and resilience. However, with the rapid urbanization and industrialization of Peshawar and other major cities, much of this natural greenery has been lost, exposing its residents to pollution hazards.

Muhammad Irshad, Chief Analyst, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) KP told APP that canopy trees were a great source of controlling dangerous PM 2.

5 level pollution. “PM 2.5 is a complex mixture of extremely small and light particles staying for a longer period in air and once inhaled, can affect peoples’ hearts, nose to lungs, respiratory system besides leading to high blood pressure, strokes, asthma, cancer and other chronic diseases.

He said that NEQS 'recommended level of tiny particles in air should not be more than 15mg per cubic meter.

Irshad said EPA had conducted a scientific study in Peshawar and recorded 52mg/m3 higher dust and smoke particulate in air which normally should be 15mg/m3 as per NEQS standards.

“The smoke and dust in air was measured between five to 10 feet higher in different places where PM2.5 is almost four times higher than NEQS limits,” he said adding, canopy trees with 10 feet or more height have the ability to absorb such high level of carbon dioxide and pollutant gases in Peshawar.

Dr Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator Wildlife KP said a large number of trees are planted during spring and monsoon afforestation campaigns every year in KP but many disappear with a passage of time because of wrong selection of saplings for different climate zones, ill-planning and improper care.

He said that today even birds like Cranes and Houbara Bustard can hardly be seen in the Peshawar’s outskirts for which once it was famous, in addition to substantial decrease of aquatic species including Mahsher and Trout in rivers Swat and Kabul due to rising temperatures and water pollution.

In-spite of unsuccessful experiences of plantation of Dates (Kajoor) trees on Quaid-e-Azam Highway at Blue Area Islamabad in the past, he regretted that the same mistake was repeated on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway where dates’ plants were planted in substantial quantity contrary to the area’s climate conditions, resultantly many either died pre-maturely or their overall growth were affected.

Despite numerous qualities of cost efficient native trees, he said, preference was still being given to eucalyptus and fashionable small-sized bushy plants which scarcely have the power to fight pollutant gases.

Khurshid Ali Khan, Chief Conservator KP Forest Department said that first man made forest on pattern of ‘Changa Manga’ had been raised on over 32,000 hectares at Ghari Chandan near Peshawar where millions of saplings mostly native plants were planted to control the rising temperature and air pollution besides bolstering chances of rains under billion trees afforestration project.

He said that preference was given to canopy trees in the billion trees project to control rising temperature and air pollution in KP.

Khurshid Ali Khan said billion trees project plus were announced by CM KP under which focus would be given to plantation of canopy trees to combat scorching heat and air pollution besides increasing chances of rains in the country.

