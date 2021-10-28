CanSino Bio keen to deepen vaccine cooperation with Pakistan

Vice President of Chinese vaccine manufacturer CanSino, Jack Wang along with a delegation on Thursday called on Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and expressed interest to deepen vaccine cooperation with Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice President of Chinese vaccine manufacturer CanSino, Jack Wang along with a delegation on Thursday called on Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and expressed interest to deepen vaccine cooperation with Pakistan.

During the meeting held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Wang briefed the ambassador about the CanSino's vaccine supply to Pakistan.

He expressed strong desire of his company to continue to meet vaccine demand of Pakistan in future given its increased production capacity in China.

Wang also offered support in enhancing the existing local filling and production capacity of the National Institute of Health (NIH) not only for Covid-19 vaccine but also for some other vaccines.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque thanked Jack Wang for CanSino's support during the difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He remarked that vaccine supplied by Chinese companies has been the backbone of Pakistan's inoculation drive.

The ambassador assured Jack Wang of Embassy's full support and facilitation in CanSino's plans to enhance collaboration with Pakistan.