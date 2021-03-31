Canâ€™t afford lockdown: PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairedÂ meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 after his recovery from the infection.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they could not afford the lockdown and the implementation of the SOPs will have to be ensured to control the virus

Imran Khan presided over the meeting through video link from his Bani Gala residence.

The PM also held a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of the four provinces and directed them to ensure the strict enforcement of SOPs. The NCC decided to launch a countrywide drive to promote the use of masks among the masses.

During the meeting, the PM was given a detailed briefing on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine.

The PM Office said: “After recovery from Covid-19, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI continues his official duties from Bani Gala. He chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 via video link,”.

Sheikh Rasheed said no decision regarding a complete lockdown was made, pointing out that the PM was well now.