‘Can’t allow anything unlawful,’ says Buzdar hinting out no compromise on PDM’s rally on Dec 13 in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that they could not permit anything against the law.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Covid-19 cases were increasing in the country.

“No gathering is being held anywhere in the world amid fears of Covid-19,” said Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters after inauguration of a ceremony in Lahore.

“The law will take its course if anyone tried to break it,” he said.

The Punjab CM’s statement came at the moment when all major opposition parties were busy in preparing for Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) December 13 gathering in Lahore.

“It will be an historic gathering as the public will come and join us,” said former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

PML-N was preparing this gathering under Pakistan Democratic Movement as earlier PPP organized it in Multan and Karachi.

Khwaja Saad Rafiq, the senior leader of the PML-N, had said in Punjabi that they would take out historic rally on Dec 13 against PTI government what he called an ineligible government.