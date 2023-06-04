UrduPoint.com

Cant Board Re-installed Monument Of Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Cant board re-installed monument of Shaheed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Cantonment board has re-renovate the monument of brave Army official which was installed at club chowk here on Sunday.

The cantonment board also installed the pictures of our brave Army soldiers and officers aimed to show the precious sacrifices of our brave Army to secure the state from the enemies.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) cantonment board Zafar Mehmood said on phone while talking to APP here on Sunday that I here to pay special thanks to God Almighty on granting honest, brave and genius Army of Pakistan.

He said that May 9 was the black day for Pakistan.

