‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he could not spend his life as slave in his own country and would love to live there pure as a Pakistani.

Nawaz Sharif said they would lead their lives with respect and not with disrespect.

“The parliament you are member of which is how much free?,” said the PML-N Supremo.

He expressed these views while addressing PML-N Central Executive Committee through a video Link from London. All members of the Central Executive Committee of the PML-N were present there at the party’s secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town.

He also told his party leaders that they should not be ashamed of what they were going to do today.

He also expressed serious concerns over rising inflation and poor system of governance.

Nawaz Sharif said that they could not accept the results of the last general election and could not be silent that it was “merely luck” when it was clear that RTS system got failed.

He also commented over the arrest of his brother incumbent PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

“I’m sad over arrest of Shehbaz Sharif,” said the former Prime Minister, adding that it was totally unprecedented what was happening to their children.

He also lauded the role of his other party leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Asif.