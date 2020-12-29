UrduPoint.com
‘Can’t Resign Until Nawaz Sharif’s Return From London,’: PPP’s CEC Decides, Leaving PDM’s Unity In Limbo

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:16 PM

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return from London,’: PPP’s CEC decides, leaving PDM’s unity in limbo

Pakistan Peoples Party’ Central Executive Committee (CEC) with chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the  chair conditioned their decision of “tendering resignations from legislative assemblies”  with the return of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples’ Party’ (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) conditioned their resignations from the national assembly with the return of PML-N Supremo former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The CEC chaired by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided that they would not resign from their seats in the assemblies with the condition of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif should come and join our movement against the PTI government and then they will resign from the assembles,” the CEC was quoted as saying by the sources.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

