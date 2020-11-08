UrduPoint.com
Can't Shake Hands With Those Who Bring The Country Into Trouble: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:10 PM

Can't shake hands with those who bring the country into trouble: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led-government could not alliance with those who bring the country into trouble.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it is to expect those who have sunk the country by corruption in Pakistan to fix the country.

Adding, the opposition was ready to talk to the government only on personal interests while not in national interest.

Responding to a question, the statement of Ali Amin Gandapur at PTI's election rally in Gilgit Baltistan about Maryam Nawaz, he said there should be political criticism in politics but no personal criticism should be made on anyone.

"Such incidents have been happening in the past but it should be stopped", he added.

He also condemns the indecent remarks passed by him about women.

