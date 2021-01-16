UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Can’t Take Action Against Nawaz Sharif On Order Of Pakistan’s Court,’: FCO Reacts To Pakistan High Commission In London

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:22 PM

‘Can’t take action against Nawaz Sharif on order of Pakistan’s Court,’: FCO reacts to Pakistan High Commission in London

The UK government says that they are  aware that Mr. Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system. As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK as the UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of an order of a Pakistani court, The British government said on Saturday.

Pakistan High Commission in London approached the British government with a non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Pakistani court for former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

However, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Pakistan and Afghanistan department refused to take action merely on the orders of a Pakistani court.

“We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigration matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules in all sides," said the FCO’s Pakistan section, in a letter.

“Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system.

As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK. The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders,” said the letter.

The FCO also made it clear that both the countries did not currently have an extradition agreement but did acknowledge that such actions have been taken in the past.

“If any extradition request were to be submitted through the proper channels it would be considered in line with the UK laws,” the department further said.

Nawaz Sharif was declared as proclaimed offender by Islamabad High Court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference last year in December.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Police London United Kingdom December Islamabad High Court All Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Depa ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, 3,118 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari says Bushra Bibi is more than a mothe ..

30 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Ar ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

56 minutes ago

Govt's preferential policies key to development of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.