‘Can’t take action against Nawaz Sharif on order of Pakistan’s Court,’: FCO reacts to Pakistan High Commission in London

(@fidahassanain)

The UK government says that they are aware that Mr. Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system. As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK as the UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of an order of a Pakistani court, The British government said on Saturday.

Pakistan High Commission in London approached the British government with a non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Pakistani court for former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

However, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Pakistan and Afghanistan department refused to take action merely on the orders of a Pakistani court.

“We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigration matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules in all sides," said the FCO’s Pakistan section, in a letter.

“Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system.

As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK. The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders,” said the letter.

The FCO also made it clear that both the countries did not currently have an extradition agreement but did acknowledge that such actions have been taken in the past.

“If any extradition request were to be submitted through the proper channels it would be considered in line with the UK laws,” the department further said.

Nawaz Sharif was declared as proclaimed offender by Islamabad High Court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference last year in December.