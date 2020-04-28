UrduPoint.com
Can't Take Any Risk, Says Saeed Ghani To Transporters

Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani, Tuesday said that the Sindh government first of all took precautions to protect the people from the coronavirus and "We cannot take any risk which lead to spread of the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour, Saeed Ghani, Tuesday said that the Sindh government first of all took precautions to protect the people from the coronavirus and "We cannot take any risk which lead to spread of the coronavirus." He said that sectors which had been allowed to operate were working under the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and those were also being monitored.

He stated this while a meeting with a delegation of transporters led by Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bukhari, said a communique here.

The delegation included representatives of Intra-city and Sindh Bus Owners Assocation's Haji Amanullah Khan Niazi, Haji Murad Khan Durrani, Haji Abdul Rauf Khan Niazi, Mohammed Ashiq, Nawab Khan, Faqir Mohammed and others.

On the occasion, Saeed Ghani listened to the problems of the transporters and informed them about the current situation of the COVID-19 in the province.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties as a frontline heroes to protect the masses from the pandemic.

Irshad Bukhari, on the occasion, said that they supported all the measures of the provincial government and "We understand that the Sindh government is doing all that in favour of the masses." He said that the transporters had not taken out their vehicles on roads for one and a half months but now they were facing so much difficulties.

Haji Amanullah Khan Niazi, Haji Murad Khan Durrani and others said that if the government could not allow to run the transport on roads then it should announce a relief package for drivers, cleaners and owners.

"We were under pressure of our transporters and workers at this time," they said, addingthat their issues be resolved on priority .

