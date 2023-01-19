UrduPoint.com

Canteen Manager Arrested For Unhygienic Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested the manager of a canteen & restaurant for the unhygienic condition of the kitchen on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has received a complaint regarding the dirty kitchen of Shehbaz Canteen & Restaurant on University Road, which prompted Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syeda Zainab Naqvi for conduct raids on the facility.

During the raid, the Assistant Commissioner found the canteen in unhygienic conditions, expressed anguish over the situation and arrested the manager.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that no one would be allowed to endanger the lives of the humans and directed for bringing improvement in the cleanliness conditions.

