Canteen Manager Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) Arrested For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Canteen Manager Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) was arrested for profiteering and selling of under-weight roti on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Canteen Manager Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) was arrested for profiteering and selling of under-weight roti on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan was receiving complaints that the canteen of the hospital is overcharging patients and their attendants, which prompted him to direct immediate action.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Junaid Shah conducted raid on the canteen and arrested its manager for profiteering and selling under-weight roti.

Furthermore, the team of the district administration also inspected restaurants in the surrounding locality of the Hospital and arrested 12 more persons for profiteering, selling adulterated tea and erection of encroachments outside their shops.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the officers of the district administration to carry out the inspection of the canteens of all hospitals to take action over profiteering and violation of hygienic principles.

