Canteens at Goal Bagh Park sealed over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Director General (DC) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Karim Bukhash sealed canteens of Goal Bagh Park over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) here on Sunday.

The DG PHA inspected of the ongoing development project stretching from Pak Gate to Khooni Burj. He issued directives for the swift completion of the project and took strict action against violations of SOPs at Gol Bagh Park by sealing non-compliant canteens.

The DG emphasized the importance of urban beautification, stating that green belts, intersections and major roads were being enhanced to improve the city's aesthetics. The renovation of the historic city wall from Pak Gate to Khooni Burj is underway at a cost of Rs 2.

67 million.

He added that the project includes the application of red color on the wall, repair of footpaths, painting of flower pots, installation of benches, dustbins and decorative lights, all aimed at revitalizing the walled city’s charm.

Karim Bakhsh announced the activation and beautification of restrooms and fountains at Gol Bagh Park, along with refurbishment of both entry gates. He stressed the importance of adhering to safety and hygiene SOPs in park canteens and issued a clear warning against encroachments around public parks.

“We are committed to upgrading our parks, green belts, and key intersections to provide a cleaner, greener, and more welcoming environment for the citizens of Multan,” he added.