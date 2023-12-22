Canteens sealed in two public sector hospital over poor hygiene conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) As per the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority inspected the canteens of public sector hospitals across the province.

During the inspection, 29 public hospitals' canteens were inspected, and food items, the state of sanitation, and employee medical certifications were examined.

Two canteens in Peshawar were sealed for violating health regulations and heavy fines were imposed. The food authority checked 13 canteens in the Peshawar division, four each in Mardan and Hazara divisions, three in Kohat and two each in Malakand, Bannu and DI Khan divisions.