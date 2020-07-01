UrduPoint.com
Cantonment Administration Takes Control Of Jinnah Park

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The administration of Cantonment board Peshawar has taken control of historic Jinnah Park that was being leased to Town I administration for a long period.

The lease period of Jinnah Park was ended in 2013 but it remained under the control of Town I administration since then.

The Cantonment administration took control of park following negotiations with Town I that were continued for the last one week.

