Cantonment Board cracks down, removes unauthorized encroachments in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) administration Tuesday has successfully cleared illegal stalls from various roads in Abbottabad cantonment areas during a massive crackdown against the encroachers.

The ACB anti-encroachment team also imposed heavy fines against those involved in on violations and those who failed to comply with directives, with the additional measure of confiscating items.

According to the details, following the directives of ACB Chief Executive Officer Omar Sadiq Chaudhry, Enforcement Officer In-charge Chaudhry Hammad, alongside Cantonment Board personnel, executed the removal of illegal stalls from prominent locations including main bazaars, Empire Road, Jinnah Road, Supply, Mandian Road, and the Ayub Medical Complex.

A daily and comprehensive operation is underway to tackle unauthorized encroachments in Abbottabad Cantonment. Traders' associations are urgently called upon to cease unauthorized encroachments in front of their establishments. Failure to comply will result not only in rigorous legal actions but also in the confiscation of items.

The persistence of illegal encroachments had been causing significant hardships for the public in Abbottabad Cantonment. The ongoing crackdown aims to alleviate these challenges and restore public spaces for the benefit of the community.