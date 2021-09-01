Cantonment Board elections' polling to continue from 8am to 5 pm: ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm for cantonment board elections being held across the country on September 12.

There was no veracity in some media reports in that regard, said a press release issued by Election Committee of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP had issued a notification dated July 28 regarding the polling hours, according to which polling would be held from 8 am to 5 pm sans any break.