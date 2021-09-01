Cantonment Board Elections' Polling To Continue From 8am To 5 Pm: ECP
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm for cantonment board elections being held across the country on September 12.
There was no veracity in some media reports in that regard, said a press release issued by Election Committee of Pakistan (ECP).
The ECP had issued a notification dated July 28 regarding the polling hours, according to which polling would be held from 8 am to 5 pm sans any break.