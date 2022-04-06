Cantonment Board officials sealed PESCO Offices for non-payment of Taxes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The officials of the Cantonment board seals offices of PESCO situated in Khyber Bazaar, Defence and Sunehri Masjid Road, Peshawar Saddar due to non-payment of Taxes.

All PESCO offices including Sunehri Masjid Road, Defense and Khyber Bazaar were sealed by the Cantonment Board Officials.

Taxes have been due on the offices of PESCO President since 2013, an official of the Cantonment Board Peshawar said.

He said, more than Rs. 40 million tax owed on offices of PESCO Saddar, Cantonment Board Peshawar.

He said, notices have been sent to PESCO Officials by Cantonment Board Peshawar officials several times. Final notice was sent on April 1 to which PESCO offices were sealed due to lack of response, the official of the Cantonment Board Peshawar said.