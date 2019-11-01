Cantonment Board Peshawar (CBP) arrests eight owners of restaurants, canteens

Cantonment Board Peshawar (CBP) here Friday arrested eight owners of restaurants and canteens over selling substandard food items and doing business in unhygienic condition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Cantonment board Peshawar (CBP) here Friday arrested eight owners of restaurants and canteens over selling substandard food items and doing business in unhygienic condition.

On the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Rana Khawar, Cantt.

Magistrate Miss Wazir inspected different restaurants located in the limits of Cantonment area including Pearl Continental, Sheraz Ronaq and others besides canteens situated in the vicinity of Lady Reading Hospital.

She checked medical licenses of workers, usage of degradable bags, expiries of products, selling of substandard food items and unhygienic condition and arrested eight violators.

She directed owners of restaurants to ensure usage of degradable bags and to destroy old cutleries specially tea kettles. She warned strict action would be taken against violators under Cantonment Food Act 1966.