Cantonment Board Sargodha expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri community

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Cantonment board Sargodha (CBS) on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri community.

A large number of students, officials of CBS including chief executive officer and civil society participated in the rally and raised slogans for protecting the rights of Kashmiri people.

The participants condemned the Indian violence and brutality and demanded the international community to play their role for giving due rights to Kashmiris.