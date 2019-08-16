UrduPoint.com
Cantonment Board Sargodha Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:54 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Cantonment board Sargodha (CBS) on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri community.

A large number of students, officials of CBS including chief executive officer and civil society participated in the rally and raised slogans for protecting the rights of Kashmiri people.

The participants condemned the Indian violence and brutality and demanded the international community to play their role for giving due rights to Kashmiris.

