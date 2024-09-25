Open Menu

Cantonment Board Sargodha Issues Property Tax Bills

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Cantonment Board Sargodha (CBS) has issued property tax bills for the fiscal year 2024-2025 to all residents within its jurisdiction.

These details were shared by Cantonment Executive Officer Raja Asad Aeliya during a meeting held to discuss property taxes, here on Wednesday. Property owners are urged to pay their due taxes promptly to avail a 15pc discount in the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Raja Asad Aeliya said that property tax bills for the fiscal year 2024-2025 had been issued to all residences within the cantonment board's boundaries.

He said that the Cantonment Board office was in the process of delivering property tax bills door-to-door. However, if any property owner had not received their bill, they could obtain it from the property tax branch of the Cantonment Board office during office hours.

He cautioned that under the amended Cantonment Act of 2023, a monthly penalty of 1pc would be imposed on property owners who fail to pay the demanded amount after the issuance of a demand notice.

