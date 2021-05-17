Cantonment Board senior staffer laid to rest

Zia Ul Haq, a senior staffer at Cantonment Board, who died on Sunday night, was laid to rest at Hassan Parwana graveyard on Monday noon.He was over 50

Funeral prayer was offered at Shahi Eidgah Cantt which was attended by good number of Cantonment officers and employees besides relatives and friends of deceased.

Presently, Zia was posted at Cantt board Sargodha where he was transferred before Ramazan- ul-Mubarak.

He spent most part of his service at Cantt board Multan at different positions including Incharge complaint cell, sanitary inspector etc.

He was a diabetic patient and had developed complication due to the disease.

He was UDC by designation. He was survived a wife, three sons and a daughter.

Qul Khawani of Mr Zia will be held on May 19 at Shahi Eidgah.