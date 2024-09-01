Open Menu

Cantonment Board Staff Put On High Alert Over Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Cantonment Board staff put on high alert over rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Syed Farasat Ali Shah has put the cantonment staff on high alert in view of the heavy rains and canceled employees' leave.

A complaints cell has also been established at the Cantonment board (CB) office to address the complaints of the residents promptly.

Orders have been issued to drain out standing water in the residential areas of the cantonment on an emergency basis to prevent inconvenience to citizens.

In this regard, Assistant Secretary Faisal Khan Jadoon and Waseem Amir are supervising the operation.

Various teams, including personnel from the sanitation branch, garden branch, and enforcement cell, have been formed and have started working.

After three to four hours of a continuous effort, rainwater has been cleared from the entire cantonment area.

Members of the Cantonment Board highly appreciated the efforts and praised the Cantonment Board's actions, says a news release issued here.

APP/mjk

1603 hrs

