Cantonment Boards, 1Link sign agreement for provision of online bill payment facility

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Another significant step has been taken by Cantonment Boards of Pakistan to facilitate the residents of all the cantonments.

In line with the e-Governance policy of the Government of Pakistan, an agreement has been signed between 1Link and the Cantonment Boards of Pakistan that will now enable the cantonment residents to pay their taxes and fees online.

The cantonment residents can avail this facility by entering challan number mentioned on the challan in 1Bill option from any bank's mobile app, ATM or online portal.

Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments Major General Hasnat Amir Gilani on the occasion said that now the cantonment residents would be able to pay their bills easily and avoid hassle of visiting bank branches.