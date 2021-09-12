UrduPoint.com

Cantonment Boards LG Polls Concludes Peacefully In District Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Cantonment boards LG polls concludes peacefully in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Cantonment Board's Local Body' elections on Sunday in district Abbottabad concluded peacefully where people have used their right to vote in favour of their favourite candidates.

In district Abbottabad cantonment board, local government was conducted in three cantonment boards where 8 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB), 2 Wards of Havelian Cantonment Board (HCB)and Two wards of Kalabagh Cantonment Board (KCB) were included.

For ACB two wards out of 10 were declared sensitive where besides police, elite force Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were also deployed.

REC has established 43 polling stations for 10 wards where 53 candidates of various political parties including independent, PTI, PML-N, JI and others have contested the elections.

PTI and PML-N local leadership worked hard for the victory of their candidates as ACB elections results would have an impact on both political parties in the forthcoming general elections.

Polling was started at 8 am on all polling stations and peacefully concluded at 5:00pm, during all this period no untoward incident has happened and Returning Officers of all three boards have started counting the votes.

