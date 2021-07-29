Cantonment Broad elections: ECP seeks political party candidates' list by Aug 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday directed chiefs of all political party to submit the lists of their cantonment board election contestants by August 7, to enable returning officers to allot election symbols to party nominees.

According to Election Commission press release, the party basis cantonment board elections would be held on September 12.

The party heads have been directed to share the complete particulars of their nominees, who are authorize to issue party tickets to the candidates on chiefs behalf, to four election commissioners by August 7.