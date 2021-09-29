UrduPoint.com

Cantonment Bus Terminal On The Cards

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:03 PM

A new bus terminal to facilitate cantonment dwellers and other citizens was likely to be built near Cantt Board(CB) old office, disclosed an official source

The source in CB told APP on Wednesday that after formal approval by Director , an advertisement would be published in newspapers for Expression of Interest (EOI) very soon for this purpose.

" Initially, the terminal will be leased for three years followed by an open auction. The first company which wins it, will be responsible for construction of the terminal which will be owned by CB as the lease ends.

" the source explained.

At Gujjar Khada near old CB office, the terminal will be constructed with latest facilities, he said and added that it would not only benefit citizens but also generate revenue for them.

Answering a question, the source maintained that motorcycle market situated there would be shifted to a nearby location.

To another question, he replied that a number of bus terminals were already operational in Karachi, Kohat, Sialkot, Gujranwala and other Cantts.

The source hoped that the bus terminal would draw huge number of passengers from Multan Cantt and other areas of the city.

