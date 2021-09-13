Cantonment election results show public trust on PML-N: Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N President says his party will not disappoint the public and will work hard to resolve their problems and issues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that results of cantonment board elections was evidence of public’s trust on PML-N.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed that PML-N would not disappoint the public and would work hard to resolve their problems.

He expressed these views in reaction to the results of Cantonment Board elections on Monday.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also said that t was unprecedented that her party emerged with a strong position right at the moment when PTI and Imran Khan were sitting in the power.

She stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) never contested polls on its electoral strength and relies solely on scrounged support.

It may be mentioned here that unofficial results of all 212 wards in 42 cantonment board election across Pakistan have been announced.

PTI bagged 60 seats and stood winner while PML-N got 59 seats. Independents remained third with 55 seats.

PML-N won the cantonment board election in most cities of Punjab including Lahore and Rawalpindi.