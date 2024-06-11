ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The participants of the 15th STP course from the Cantonment Institute of Municipal and Land Administration Lahore Tuesday visited the Deputy Commissioner's Office Abbottabad as part of their study tour.

Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Iqbal provided an extensive briefing on the district's geographical features, administration, various departments, performance metrics, ongoing development projects, health and education facilities, and the challenges faced by Abbottabad.

The DC highlighted the significant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Projects, which encompass the complete overhaul of the drinking water system, solid waste management, Old City Improvement, the establishment of Sherwan Park, and the transformation of the Sullah Dumping Site into a park.

In the briefing, he also discussed the expansion of Thandiani Road to bolster tourism and the new opportunities this expansion presents.

He reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to tourism development and pointed out that the construction of the Havelian Langra Bypass Road by the government had significantly improved tourism prospects and helped manage city traffic.

He emphasized the critical role of the Langra Bypass for tourism in Abbottabad and detailed the measures taken to provide facilities for travelers to Galiyat and Thandiani.

The deputy commissioner also addressed the impacts of population growth and infrastructure development, proposed potential solutions, and covered the enforcement of building plans, regulation of illegal housing societies, the importance of the KP SUP Project, and efforts to prevent illegal mining and forest conservation.