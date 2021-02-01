UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantt Authorities Directed To Renovate Footpaths, Continue An Indiscriminate Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:46 PM

Cantt authorities directed to renovate footpaths, continue an indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation

President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Monday directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to repair and renovate broken footpaths besides launching a grand operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Monday directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment board to repair and renovate broken footpaths besides launching a grand operation against encroachments.

He gave these instructions to the authorities during his visit to different cantt areas including Romi Lane, Raja Akram Road, Qasim Market, Peshawar Road, Golra Mor, EME College and directed them to renovate footpaths besides construction of new footpaths to facilitate the citizens.

He also ordered for beautification of the existing green belts besides establishing new green areas at available spaces.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani directed the cantt authorities to continue an indiscriminate grand operation against encroachments.

He instructed to ensure quality development work and all possible efforts to facilitate the residents.

He said, all available resources should be utilized to provide the citizens modern facilities.

Strict action in accordance with the law should also be taken against negligent cantt officials, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road Rawalpindi Market All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

2 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

3 minutes ago

Jamshaid Dasti to inaugurate free bus service for ..

45 seconds ago

11 killed, 1,035 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

48 seconds ago

Famous music director M Ashraf remembered

49 seconds ago

Umer Jhanghir of KP clinches National Junior Badmi ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.