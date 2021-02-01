Cantt authorities directed to renovate footpaths, continue an indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation

President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Monday directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to repair and renovate broken footpaths besides launching a grand operation against encroachments

He gave these instructions to the authorities during his visit to different cantt areas including Romi Lane, Raja Akram Road, Qasim Market, Peshawar Road, Golra Mor, EME College and directed them to renovate footpaths besides construction of new footpaths to facilitate the citizens.

He also ordered for beautification of the existing green belts besides establishing new green areas at available spaces.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani directed the cantt authorities to continue an indiscriminate grand operation against encroachments.

He instructed to ensure quality development work and all possible efforts to facilitate the residents.

He said, all available resources should be utilized to provide the citizens modern facilities.

Strict action in accordance with the law should also be taken against negligent cantt officials, he added.