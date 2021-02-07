UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantt Authorities Directed To Renovate Footpaths, Continue An Indiscriminate Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Cantt authorities directed to renovate footpaths, continue an indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :President Cantonment Board, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment board to repair and renovate broken footpaths besides launching a grand operation against encroachments.

President Cantonment Board issued these instructions to the authorities during his visit to different cantt. areas including Romi Lane, Raja Akram Road, Qasim Market, Peshawar Road, Golra Mor, EME College and directed them to renovate footpaths besides construction of new footpaths to facilitate the citizens.

He also ordered for beautification of the existing green belts besides establishing new green areas at available spaces.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani directed the cantt authorities to continue an indiscriminate grand operation against encroachments.

He instructed to ensure quality development work and all possible efforts to facilitate the residents.

He said, all available resources should be utilized to provide the citizens with modern facilities.

Strict action in accordance with the law should also be taken against negligent cantt officials, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road Rawalpindi Market All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.