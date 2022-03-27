UrduPoint.com

Cantt Authorities Directed To Utilize All Available Resources To Control Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Cantt authorities directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) have been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue in cantt areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) RCB, Naveed Nawaz had warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken on violations the instructions.

All officials had been instructed to work hard to control the situation, he added.

Solid steps were also being taken to prevent dengue in all housing societies in Cantt areas.

Special teams would also be formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The ACEO had also directed the authorities concerned that special attention should also be given to the public awareness campaign against dengue.

He informed that 14 big nullahs of Cantt areas were being cleaned while the Chief Public Health Officer and Public Health Officer were directed to expedite and improve the cleanliness process in Cantt areas.

The RCB's garden branch and sanitation officials were ordered to improve cooperation with anti-dengue teams.

