Cantt authorities directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to control dengue in the cantonment areas.

The CEO informed that special arrangements had been made in Rawalpindi Cantonment Hospital for medical treatment of dengue patients as a 40-bed ward had been set up in the hospital.

Special teams were spraying and fogging in all the wards of the Cantonment Board on daily basis to control the dengue, he added.

Dengue spray was being carried out in dengue-affected areas including Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Dhoke Syedan, Masrial, Chor Chowk, Zeeshan Colony, Dhoke Gujran, Dhoke Banaras, People's Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Chaudharian, Shalley Valley, Valley Road, Lane No.

1, 2, 6, Peshawar Road, Naseerabad, Allahabad and other areas.

The officials concerned had been warned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

Every possible step was being taken for protection of the citizens, he said and informed that the authorities were monitoring the situation continuously.

He also urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue and strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures issued by health authorities.

A special ward consisting of 40 beds had been set up in Cantonment General Hospital, where specialist Dr. Hamid Bashir and his team were efficiently treating the patients. At present, 16 patients were under treatment in the hospital while 40 to 50 dengue tests on daily basis were being done, he added.

