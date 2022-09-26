UrduPoint.com

Cantt Authorities Directed To Utilize All Available Resources To Control Dengue

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Cantt authorities directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to control dengue in the cantonment areas.

The CEO informed that special arrangements had been made in Rawalpindi Cantonment Hospital for medical treatment of dengue patients as a 40-bed ward had been set up in the hospital.

Special teams were spraying and fogging in all the wards of the Cantonment Board on daily basis to control the dengue, he added.

Dengue spray was being carried out in dengue-affected areas including Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Dhoke Syedan, Masrial, Chor Chowk, Zeeshan Colony, Dhoke Gujran, Dhoke Banaras, People's Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Chaudharian, Shalley Valley, Valley Road, Lane No.

1, 2, 6, Peshawar Road, Naseerabad, Allahabad and other areas.

The officials concerned had been warned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

Every possible step was being taken for protection of the citizens, he said and informed that the authorities were monitoring the situation continuously.

He also urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue and strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures issued by health authorities.

A special ward consisting of 40 beds had been set up in Cantonment General Hospital, where specialist Dr. Hamid Bashir and his team were efficiently treating the patients. At present, 16 patients were under treatment in the hospital while 40 to 50 dengue tests on daily basis were being done, he added.

395

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Road Allahabad Ghaziabad Ahmedabad Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

39 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.