Cantt Board approves several development schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has approved various development schemes in the board meeting, chaired by Station Commander/President RCB, Brig. Shahzad Tanveer.

RCB spokesman said on Thursday that Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza, Vice President Malik Munir Ahmed and elected members were present on the occasion.

It discussed various matters and checked recovery of property tax and arrears of water bills.

The meeting also approved 89 residential and 10 commercial building plans besides several mutation cases.

The board meeting approved extension in the services of all daily wage employees of RCB, imposition of composition fee on illegal construction and new handcart licenses for Cantt areas through contract.

Giving details the spokesman said various development projects to facilitate the area residents, were also approved.

He said the board approved contract for Suzuki/Van stand. The meetingdecided that a digital survey of all the Cantt areas would be conducted, headded.