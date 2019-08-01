UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantt Board Approves Several Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Cantt Board approves several development schemes

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has approved various development schemes in the board meeting, chaired by Station Commander/President RCB, Brig. Shahzad Tanveer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has approved various development schemes in the board meeting, chaired by Station Commander/President RCB, Brig. Shahzad Tanveer.

RCB spokesman said on Thursday that Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza, Vice President Malik Munir Ahmed and elected members were present on the occasion.

It discussed various matters and checked recovery of property tax and arrears of water bills.

The meeting also approved 89 residential and 10 commercial building plans besides several mutation cases.

The board meeting approved extension in the services of all daily wage employees of RCB, imposition of composition fee on illegal construction and new handcart licenses for Cantt areas through contract.

Giving details the spokesman said various development projects to facilitate the area residents, were also approved.

He said the board approved contract for Suzuki/Van stand. The meetingdecided that a digital survey of all the Cantt areas would be conducted, headded.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

2 minutes ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

2 minutes ago

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom ..

2 minutes ago

Australia win toss and bat against England in 1st ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks open lower as US rate cut disappoi ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.