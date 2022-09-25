Cantt Board dispatches ration for 200 flood-hit families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Cantonment board Multan (CBM) dispatched ration and other items of daily use for 200 flood-hit families of Panu Aaqil here on Sunday.

CBM Chief Executive Officer Chaudhary Babir Hussainsaid flood played havoc across the country. The ferocious floods affected over 30 million citizens, he added.

He said although, government and Pakistan army were trying their best to extend maximum relief, the magnitude of losses remained high. "We should all come forward and extend maximum help to the flood-stricken families. Present Cantt Board Station Commander Brigadier Reehan is taking special interest in fund raising campaign."On the occasion, Kamran Akbar, Yaqub Shera, Malik Bilal Khani, Nasir Hussain and many others were also present.