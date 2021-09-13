UrduPoint.com

Cantt Board Elections Held Between PTI, Independent Candidates: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the cantonment board election results showed that the opposition has left with no standing following the crushing defeat.

In a tweet, he said the contest in the elections was between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holders and the workers, who could not get party tickets and they vied in the polls as independents.

