Cantt board elections held between PTI, independent candidates: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the cantonment board election results showed that the opposition has left with no standing following the crushing defeat.

In a tweet, he said the contest in the elections was between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holders and the workers, who could not get party tickets and they vied in the polls as independents.