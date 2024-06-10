Open Menu

Cantt Board Offers Free Slaughtering Facility To Residents On Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Cantt Board offers free slaughtering facility to residents on Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Cantonment board (CB) offered free of charge slaughtering facility to residents for three days on Eid ul Azha to facilitate them on Monday.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Farasat Ali Shah, along with President Cantonment Board Brigadier Mehmood-ul-Hassan, visited the Cantonment Board slaughterhouse and issued orders to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements and to keep the slaughterhouse open for three days during Eid to extend facilities to the public.

He offered people to slaughter their sacrificial animals without any fee. He also visited the Cantonment area and issued orders to display banners with precautionary measures to avoid the Congo virus, raising public awareness.

He instructed the residents of the Cantonment to hand over animals waste to the CB staff instead of throwing it at various places.

The enforcement cell staff was ordered to continuously visit the Cantonment area during the Eid holidays and to impose fines on violation.

Related Topics

Holidays Visit Congo Best

Recent Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

20 minutes ago
 PM’s China visit to have positive impact on coun ..

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

53 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

3 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

4 hours ago
vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

4 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan