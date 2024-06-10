Cantt Board offers free slaughtering facility to residents on Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Cantonment board (CB) offered free of charge slaughtering facility to residents for three days on Eid ul Azha to facilitate them on Monday.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Farasat Ali Shah, along with President Cantonment Board Brigadier Mehmood-ul-Hassan, visited the Cantonment Board slaughterhouse and issued orders to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements and to keep the slaughterhouse open for three days during Eid to extend facilities to the public.

He offered people to slaughter their sacrificial animals without any fee. He also visited the Cantonment area and issued orders to display banners with precautionary measures to avoid the Congo virus, raising public awareness.

He instructed the residents of the Cantonment to hand over animals waste to the CB staff instead of throwing it at various places.

The enforcement cell staff was ordered to continuously visit the Cantonment area during the Eid holidays and to impose fines on violation.