Cantt board setup flood relief camp in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Cantonment board Sargodha has set up a flood relief camp here at University road.

According to spokesperson,people may deposit essential food items and relief goods at this camp .Clothes, blankets, mattresses, water bottles, tents and other material may be deposited in the camp.

Cantonment executive officer Umer Sadique Chudhry ,while supervising the camp, appealed to citizen to come forward and donate for flood affected homeless people as hundreds of people had died while a number of villages were washed away in recent flood.