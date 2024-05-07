Cantt Board stages flower exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Cantt board organized a flower exhibition here in Cantt area wherein flower show competitions were organized among different civil and military offices.

Station Commander Dera Brigadier Aamir Hayat was the chief guest of the event while AQ Colonel Muhammad Tariq and Cantt Executive Officer of Cantt Board Waqar Ahmed were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the station commander said the flowers give a message of love and peace in the society besides beautifying the environment.

He lauded the environmental friendly initiative of the Cantt Board Dera, saying, the flowers exhibition in the Cantt area would surely increase the beauty of the area.

In the flower show, competitions were held among Cantt Board, CMH, MP Centre, Five Artillery Brigade.

Besides, the flower display competitions were also held between government offices, government residences, Cantt area educational institutions and civil bungalows.

Station Commander Dera Brigadier Aamir Hayat distributed certificates of appreciation among the in charge of successful stalls and other institutions.

The stalls were beautifully decorated with different types of flowers, which were appreciated by the participants.

Station Commander Dera Brigadier Aamir Hayat said that Pakistan Army would continue to play its role for promotion of positive activities in the society besides establishment of law and order.