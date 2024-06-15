Open Menu

Cantt Board Wah Finalizes Offal Disposal Plan For Eidul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Cantt board Wah finalizes offal disposal plan for Eidul Azha

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Cantonment board Wah sanitation department has formulated a comprehensive plan to dispose of the remains of the sacrificial animals in a timely and effective manner on Eidul Azha.

Cantonment executive officer Jawad Aslam Butt, while briefing about the cleanliness plan, said that the leave of the sanitation staff has been cancelled while the relevant staff would work round the clock to remove the offal of sacrificial animals and other debris during the three days of Eidul Azha.

Responding to a question, Butt said that to ensure cleanliness, the city has been demarcated into nine different sectors, and different sectors in charge have been appointed.

He added that the cleaning teams will be provided with rickshaws, large pickups, and wheelbarrows to take away offal.

“The staff will also be provided shovels, handcarts, gloves, masks, and lime powder to be poured in the official collection points, while cleaning will take place from 8 a.

m. to 11 p.m. on all three days of Eid,"  he added.

Butt said that containers will be placed at mobile transfer stations along with compactors, tractor loaders, mini dumpers, and tractor trolleys. Banners will be displayed over every sector for the awareness of the general public, in which each sector in charge name and phone number will be printed for the convenience of the residents of the respective sector.

He urged the residents of the Cantonment area to provide animal waste to company workers instead of throwing it on the roads and streets. He asked the focal persons to create awareness among citizens about the dumping of animal waste.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Mobile Company All From Mini P

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

40 minutes ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

47 minutes ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

47 minutes ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

47 minutes ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

48 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

59 minutes ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

57 minutes ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

57 minutes ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

1 hour ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

1 hour ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan