Cantt board Wah finalizes offal disposal plan for Eidul Azha

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Cantonment board Wah sanitation department has formulated a comprehensive plan to dispose of the remains of the sacrificial animals in a timely and effective manner on Eidul Azha.

Cantonment executive officer Jawad Aslam Butt, while briefing about the cleanliness plan, said that the leave of the sanitation staff has been cancelled while the relevant staff would work round the clock to remove the offal of sacrificial animals and other debris during the three days of Eidul Azha.

Responding to a question, Butt said that to ensure cleanliness, the city has been demarcated into nine different sectors, and different sectors in charge have been appointed.

He added that the cleaning teams will be provided with rickshaws, large pickups, and wheelbarrows to take away offal.

“The staff will also be provided shovels, handcarts, gloves, masks, and lime powder to be poured in the official collection points, while cleaning will take place from 8 a.

m. to 11 p.m. on all three days of Eid," he added.

Butt said that containers will be placed at mobile transfer stations along with compactors, tractor loaders, mini dumpers, and tractor trolleys. Banners will be displayed over every sector for the awareness of the general public, in which each sector in charge name and phone number will be printed for the convenience of the residents of the respective sector.

He urged the residents of the Cantonment area to provide animal waste to company workers instead of throwing it on the roads and streets. He asked the focal persons to create awareness among citizens about the dumping of animal waste.

