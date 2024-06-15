Cantt Board Wah Finalizes Offal Disposal Plan For Eidul Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Cantonment board Wah sanitation department has formulated a comprehensive plan to dispose of the remains of the sacrificial animals in a timely and effective manner on Eidul Azha.
Cantonment executive officer Jawad Aslam Butt, while briefing about the cleanliness plan, said that the leave of the sanitation staff has been cancelled while the relevant staff would work round the clock to remove the offal of sacrificial animals and other debris during the three days of Eidul Azha.
Responding to a question, Butt said that to ensure cleanliness, the city has been demarcated into nine different sectors, and different sectors in charge have been appointed.
He added that the cleaning teams will be provided with rickshaws, large pickups, and wheelbarrows to take away offal.
“The staff will also be provided shovels, handcarts, gloves, masks, and lime powder to be poured in the official collection points, while cleaning will take place from 8 a.
m. to 11 p.m. on all three days of Eid," he added.
Butt said that containers will be placed at mobile transfer stations along with compactors, tractor loaders, mini dumpers, and tractor trolleys. Banners will be displayed over every sector for the awareness of the general public, in which each sector in charge name and phone number will be printed for the convenience of the residents of the respective sector.
He urged the residents of the Cantonment area to provide animal waste to company workers instead of throwing it on the roads and streets. He asked the focal persons to create awareness among citizens about the dumping of animal waste.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 resume transmissions from rehabilitated studios5 minutes ago
-
CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah25 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT35 minutes ago
-
ICT admin ensures cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha35 minutes ago
-
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz ..40 minutes ago
-
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details47 minutes ago
-
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory48 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha57 minutes ago
-
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate1 hour ago
-
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes1 hour ago
-
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter1 hour ago
-
One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded1 hour ago