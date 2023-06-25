Cantt Boards advise taxpayers to pay taxes by June 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards have advised the taxpayers to pay their property taxes, conservancy taxes, and water charges for the current year by June 28 and receive a 10 percent discount.

The property owners failing to pay the taxes and other charges by the deadline would be facing monetary penalties.

According to an RCB spokesman, "The board have sent all the outstanding bills to its taxpayers. However, the individuals who did not receive these bills could contact the RCB main office or RCB Care Centre to avail of the 10 percent discount on taxes." For more information and queries about the discount on property tax and other RCB-related matters, the residents could contact the board office, he added.

He informed that special arrangements had been made to facilitate the taxpayers.

He further informed that RCB on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had started a survey to identify dangerous buildings.

The Board had directed the owners of the old buildings to take all possible precautionary measures and get the dangerous buildings repaired before the start of monsoon rains.

He informed that after completing the survey, notices would be issued to the owners under Section-126 of the Cantonment Act, 1924 and they would be directed to vacate or demolish their dilapidated commercial and residential properties.

The owners of the dangerous buildings particularly near Nullah Lai and other nullahs in Cantonment areas would be asked to either repair the buildings or vacate them so any damage that may result from monsoon rains could be avoided.