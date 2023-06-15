UrduPoint.com

Cantt Boards Offer 10% Discount On Taxes

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 08:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards have advised the taxpayers who could not yet be paid their property taxes, conservancy taxes, and water charges for the current year to clear their dues by June 28 and receive a 10 percent discount.

The property owners failing to pay the taxes and other charges by the deadline would be facing monetary penalties.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board had sent all the outstanding bills to its taxpayers.

However, the individuals who did not receive these bills could contact the RCB main office or RCB Care Centre to avail the 10 percent discount on taxes, he added.

For more information and queries about the discount on property tax and other RCB-related matters, the residents could contact the board office, he added.

He informed that special arrangements had been made and National Bank Booth Cantonment Board Branch would be open on June 17 and June 24 to facilitate the taxpayers.

