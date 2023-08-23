Cantt Division police arrest bike snatchers, street criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested at least 12 accused involved in street crimes and motorcycle snatching in Peshawar Cantt Division, SP Cantt, Waqas Rafique said on Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said that a complainant from Pishtakhara in his report, told the police that outlaws snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint and escaped. SP Cantt said keeping in view other complaints regarding such crimes, special police teams were formed to arrest the gangsters.

The police teams, he said, collected footage from various CCTV cameras and went through the record of the criminals. With the help of these investigative methods, he said three street criminals and motorcycle snatchers were arrested.

The arrested criminals were identified as Yusuf from Bara, Manzoor from Jamrud and Hameed from Peshawar.

The arrested criminals have confessed to committing the crimes as police also recovered seven snatched bikes on their identification.

The Pishtakhara police in its drive against street criminals have arrested nine accused identified as Arbab Fayyaz, Zafar, Mansoor, Munsif, Saeed, Shah Sawar, Haider and Rambel. Police recovered stolen items, bikes, narcotics and illegal weapons including two rifles, a Kalashnikov, Kalakov and three pistols from them.