Open Menu

Cantt Division Police Arrest Bike Snatchers, Street Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cantt Division police arrest bike snatchers, street criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested at least 12 accused involved in street crimes and motorcycle snatching in Peshawar Cantt Division, SP Cantt, Waqas Rafique said on Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said that a complainant from Pishtakhara in his report, told the police that outlaws snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint and escaped. SP Cantt said keeping in view other complaints regarding such crimes, special police teams were formed to arrest the gangsters.

The police teams, he said, collected footage from various CCTV cameras and went through the record of the criminals. With the help of these investigative methods, he said three street criminals and motorcycle snatchers were arrested.

The arrested criminals were identified as Yusuf from Bara, Manzoor from Jamrud and Hameed from Peshawar.

The arrested criminals have confessed to committing the crimes as police also recovered seven snatched bikes on their identification.

The Pishtakhara police in its drive against street criminals have arrested nine accused identified as Arbab Fayyaz, Zafar, Mansoor, Munsif, Saeed, Shah Sawar, Haider and Rambel. Police recovered stolen items, bikes, narcotics and illegal weapons including two rifles, a Kalashnikov, Kalakov and three pistols from them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Jamrud Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

48 minutes ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

54 minutes ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

1 hour ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

2 hours ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

13 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan