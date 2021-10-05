UrduPoint.com

Cantt Local Govt Representatives Take Oath

The newly elected Cantt local government representatives of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board here on Tuesday took oath

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly elected Cantt local government representatives of Rawalpindi Cantonment board here on Tuesday took oath.

President Cantonment Board, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani administered the oath while Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional CEO Naveed Nawaz, Secretary RCB, Qaiser Mehmood and Ayub Tabassum were present on the occasion.

President Cantonment Board also congratulated the newly elected members on their victory in the elections and also congratulated the Executive Officer Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik and his team for holding transparent and impartial elections.

After the oath taking ceremony, the President Cantonment Board, the newly elected members and other participants also applauded efforts of the CEO and his team for raising the standard of public services.

The President Cantonment Board expressed the hope that all the elected members would serve the people of their Constituencies without any discrimination.

