SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment board Malik Zafar Mehmood Awan said on Saturday that people's problems were being solved at their doorsteps.

Talking to APP, he said that his doors were open for all people. He said he was committed to solving people's problems. He said without the support of people living in cantonment areas, the department could not fulfill its responsibilities. He asked people to point out their problems and give suggestions for their solution.

He said that people living in Cantt area were also facing problems like sanitation, sewage, road repair, illegal encroachment, maintenance of filtration plants, etc.

, and all-out efforts were being made for solving them.

The Cantt Board chief executive officer said that after his deployment in Sargodha, he had continuously been engaged with people for solving their problems.

He said that orders had been issued for de-silting drains around the University Road so that rainwater could not accumulate on the road, and the situation would improve soon. He said strict action against various departments had been initiated for digging the roads and leaving pits unattended. He asked the area people to inform the Cantonment Board before any organisation digs roads so that corrective measures could be taken from the beginning.