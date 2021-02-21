UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantt Police Arrest Drug Pusher

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Cantt police arrest drug pusher

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Cantt police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered hashish and heroine from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Cantt police station took an alleged drug pusher into custody and recovered 1,240 grams hashish and 140 grams heroine from his possession.

The accused was identified as Haji.

Cant police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

