Cantt Police Arrest Man Wanted For 2020 Restaurant Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Cantt Police have arrested a man who had been wanted since 2020 for his involvement in the theft of rice and oil from a private restaurant where he previously worked as a waiter.
The police also recovered Rs 500,000 being the sale proceeds of the stolen goods.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the suspect had been in hiding since the incident. His two accomplices were arrested earlier. Using human intelligence and other resources, the police successfully located and apprehended the man.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali stated that the suspect would be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure a conviction.
