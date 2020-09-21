UrduPoint.com
Cantt Police Arrest Two Car Lifters, Recover Stolen Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested two vehicle lifters besides recovering a stolen vehicle from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Cantt police on Monday managed to net a car lifter namely Rashid Ali and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

He informed that when the police party was on its way back to police station after arresting the car lifter, accomplice of the car lifter namely Bilal Asif opened fire on the police party which was retaliated by the police.

As a result of cross firing, the car lifters Rashid Ali, Bilal Asif and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zeeshan received bullet injuries and shifted to nearby hospital.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway, he added.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have lifted vehicles from various areas.

He said, they are members of inter-district gang and already remained jail birds and challaned in car lifting, holding illegal weapons and street crime cases.

