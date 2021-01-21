UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantt Police Bust Inter-district Dacoit Gang; Arrest Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Cantt police bust inter-district dacoit gang; arrest three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Cantt Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its three members, who were allegedly involved in several robberies and dacoities and also looted expatriates in police uniform.

According to a police spokesman, the police recovered foreign and local Currency, police uniforms, wireless set, international passports, residence visas and permits, fake vehicle number plates, vehicle and motorcycles being used for robberies and weapons from their possession.

The police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali managed to net three members of Ibraheem dacoit gang including gang ringleader namely Ibraheem, Muhammad Javed and Sikander Ibraheem.

SP Potohar informed that the international gang was operating in police uniforms.

The gang members also confessed to have committed robberies in Malaysia, Dubai, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Muscat and other European countries.

He said the accused during investigation admitted committing several robberies in different districts.

He said the gang members mostly targeted people outside money exchange shops, banks and overseas Pakistanis leaving airport.

He informed that all out efforts were being made to arrest other members of the gangs.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Dubai Vehicle Muscat Indonesia United Kingdom Malaysia Money All From Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

9 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

26 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

28 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

32 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.