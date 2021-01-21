Cantt police bust inter-district dacoit gang; arrest three

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Cantt Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its three members, who were allegedly involved in several robberies and dacoities and also looted expatriates in police uniform.

According to a police spokesman, the police recovered foreign and local Currency, police uniforms, wireless set, international passports, residence visas and permits, fake vehicle number plates, vehicle and motorcycles being used for robberies and weapons from their possession.

The police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali managed to net three members of Ibraheem dacoit gang including gang ringleader namely Ibraheem, Muhammad Javed and Sikander Ibraheem.

SP Potohar informed that the international gang was operating in police uniforms.

The gang members also confessed to have committed robberies in Malaysia, Dubai, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Muscat and other European countries.

He said the accused during investigation admitted committing several robberies in different districts.

He said the gang members mostly targeted people outside money exchange shops, banks and overseas Pakistanis leaving airport.

He informed that all out efforts were being made to arrest other members of the gangs.