Cantt Public Library, serving the intellect since 1891

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The studious environment nests not only in the historic educational institutions of Rawalpindi, but its ancient libraries also spark with their glittering contribution to the citizens.

Despite the declining habit of book reading, the only peaceful community centers are still found in libraries.

Only a few know that Cantt board Public Library is among the city's top study centers which was established in 1891 by Sardar Kirpal Singh and Sujan Singh, Rai Bahadur under the Lansdowne Trust.

Located at Saddar, adjacent to (Rawalpindi Cantonment Board) RCB building, the library was initially managed by British-era officials, including the GOC and the Commissioner.

"Transferred to the Cantonment Board in 1897, the trust also overseen the old Odeon Cinema", said Dr. Yousaf Ali, In Charge, library.

He informed that after the British Council, the library was relocated to Islamabad which caused a great set back to the public, but subsequently the Cantonment Board revived it.

"The library houses above 45000 books including rare collections on Islamic studies, urdu literature, and academic text books", said Dr. Yousaf adding "It features dedicated sections for women, children, and researchers, with an adjacent textbook wing for university students".

The introductory booklet placed in the library shows some attractive features. The library was declared a depository Library by the International Court of Justice(ICJ), The Hague, Netherlands for its documents in Pakistan. Moreover, the shelving of older books in the library is another unique characteristic.

"The library has an open-shelf system, well stocked with books on Science, Technology, Literature, History, Law, Religion, International Relations, Commerce etc. and light reading for ladies. We have provided separate sections for Ladies and Children where books and publications of their interest have been arranged", said Dr. Yousaf.

The public library needs renovation and upgradation for which RCB, being a member of the trust wants to improve its presence among people.

"We have planned to furnish the library and increase its book strength as well to enhance the studious environment of the library", said Shuja Haider, Additional CEO RCB.

Not only general public and students, a considerable number from government officials visit the library.

"I often visit the library to consult the knowledge through reading older publication present there", he said.